Buying cash dollars is dangerous with a loss on the difference in buying and selling rates in banks. Sergei Drozdov, an expert at the Univer Capital investment company, told the Prime agency about this.

He explained that this difference becomes maximum during periods of strong exchange rate fluctuations, when citizens tend to buy up foreign currency. Also, he warned, there is a possibility that “thieves or fraudsters can wait for clients at exchangers, and exchange office employees may resort to various unclean schemes.”

As an alternative to cash, Drozdov suggested considering the possibility of keeping currency in a bank deposit or buying Eurobonds.

On April 2, it was reported that over the past year, the volume of foreign cash in Russia increased sharply – from $ 82.3 billion to $ 96.3 billion. The main contribution was made by non-banking sectors, where the amount of dollars and other foreign exchange increased by 18.1 percent, to 85.2 billion dollars. Previously, greater growth was recorded in 2008 (plus 24.5 billion), 2014 (plus 27.7 billion) and 2017 (plus 14 billion).

Earlier it became known that the Russians withdrew more than $ 28 billion of foreign currency from bank accounts in 2020 in cash, which is 21 percent more than in 2019. The most popular withdrawal currencies are the dollar and the euro. Among the reasons – instability during a pandemic and crisis, as well as low rates on deposits. In addition, experts believe that the Russians withdrew dollars and euros, which were kept in banks in case of a rainy day. The most active funds were withdrawn in March and December, their volume reached more than four and three billion dollars, respectively.