Germany will be able to refuse gas supplies from Russia, provided that it reduces its consumption by 210 terawatt-hours of electricity. This is stated in the publication of the newspaper Handelsblatt 5th of August.

The publication refers to a study by German economist Rüdiger Bachmann from the American University of Notre Dame. He has studied Germany’s gas supply since March and has worked with ten other economists at the Ifo Institute and the University of Bonn.

According to Bachmann, Germany should reduce consumption at the domestic and industrial levels, as well as reduce electricity generation at gas-fired power plants in order to save gas.

On August 6, the German media warned that record inflation and rising fuel prices could lead Germany to a wave of protests this fall and winter. Protest activity is already visible in Berlin, as well as in Bavaria and Saxony.

It became known yesterday that the German company RheinEnergie, which supplies both natural gas and green energy, wants to increase gas prices by more than 100%. So far, gas has been supplied at a price of 7.87 eurocents per kilowatt-hour. However, in the event of a rise in prices, prices will rise to 18.3 euro cents.

The newspaper Bild reported on July 18 that the German government expects emergencies in the regions in winter due to gas shortages. It was clarified that Germany would continue to depend on the Russian energy resource, and the problem with gas in the country could last until 2024.

Gas deliveries to Germany have declined in the last month due to problems with the return of turbines for Nord Stream, which arose as a result of anti-Russian sanctions.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow in response to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which began on February 24. On July 21, the European Union introduced the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

