Economist Kushch compared Ukraine to a patient recovering from anesthesia

Economist Alexey Kushch on his Facebook (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited) compared Ukraine to a patient recovering from anesthesia.

In his opinion. Western aid has become a kind of anesthesia, but now it is wearing off and the government needs to be prepared for a shock. Kushch believes that without support in the form of foreign money, everything in Ukraine will simply begin to collapse.

According to the economist, even in a difficult financial situation, Kyiv continues to engage in wastefulness – paying interest on loans. Recently, more than six billion dollars have been spent on this.

Previously, Kushch said that without the money of its allies, Ukraine would be able to resist Russia only for one year, after which defeat would follow.