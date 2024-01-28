The exit of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) signals a serious loss of Western influence on the continent. Economist Maxim Chirkov stated this on January 28 in a conversation with Izvestia.

He noted that European Union (EU) countries expect economic losses from this decision.

“I think that the withdrawal of three countries from ECOWAS is a significant event. It basically shows that the Western world, in particular France, is losing its influence on the territory of the African continent. These processes began a long time ago, but the current positions are one of the links in this chain,” the expert said.

According to him, despite the fact that African countries have not been colonies of Western countries for a long time, they nevertheless tried to keep them under control.

“They should all freely determine their development trajectory, their partners, and should not depend on the dictates of this or that country,” Chirkov said.

The economist believes that the decision to withdraw indicates a decline in French influence on the continent, and this undermines the position of the European state and French President Emmanuel Macron on the world stage.

In addition, this will also affect the situation in the global economy. France will suffer the most, the expert concluded.

Earlier in the day, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS. The three-nation statement said the organization had failed to assist states in the “existential fight against terrorism.”

In July, the presidential guard organized a revolt in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state, Mohamed Bazoum, from his residence in Niamey, and the next day they announced that he had been removed.

After this, ECOWAS at an emergency summit on the situation in Niger threatened to take action up to and including the use of military force if the rebels do not restore constitutional order and return the country's ousted president to power.

At the end of August, ECOWAS chief Bola Tinubu proposed giving the rebels a nine-month period to transition to democracy. It is emphasized that the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS will not be lifted until the regime makes “positive adjustments.” The military itself, which seized power in Niger, said it wanted a three-year transition period to restore constitutional order.