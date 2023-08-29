Economist Zadornov: the return of the currency in the Russian Federation will strengthen the ruble to 85 per dollar

The economist, former head of the Otkritie and VTB 24 banks, as well as the Minister of Finance in 1997-1999, Mikhail Zadornov, named ways to strengthen the ruble to 85 per dollar. One of them is the return of the currency to Russia, transmits RBC.

According to the specialist, the easiest to understand, but difficult to implement way is to reduce fiscal and monetary stimulus, which contributes to increased demand for imports and the weakening of the Russian currency. We are talking about the simultaneous tightening of fiscal and monetary policies, and the increase in the Central Bank’s rate is a step in this direction.

The second way is to control the sale of foreign currency by exporters. Zadornov noted that the government and the Kremlin agreed with exporters to sell the proceeds informally, but if the agreements do not work, the Central Bank will have to introduce clear requirements.

Also, according to the economist, the authorities should solve the problem of returning rupees hung in India. Russian companies receive payment for exports in this currency, refusing to pay in dollars, but they cannot withdraw from the country due to strict foreign exchange controls.

In addition, it is necessary to introduce control over dividends and other income of non-residents, the sale of business by foreigners with foreign currency withdrawals. The limit imposed by the government subcommittee on transactions of no more than one billion dollars a month must be carefully implemented.

The expert concluded that with at least a partial solution to these problems and the previous prices for raw materials, the ruble should strengthen to 85 per dollar, this will not be a seasonal phenomenon, but a return to the equilibrium level.

Earlier, Ph.D. in Economics, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev urged Russians not to wait for the ruble to strengthen, saying that the government cannot knock down the dollar’s target by 100 rubles.