Olga Churilova, an economist, financial consultant, an expert in personal finance and the National Center for Financial Literacy, the founder of the Smart Investments school, named Moslente the way to correctly calculate a financial airbag in case of crisis situations and unplanned expenses.

“Keep track of your monthly income and expenses for two to three months. So you will understand how much money is usually spent on current needs. The meaning of the airbag is to cover the primary expenses in a crisis, to maintain the usual or at least an acceptable standard of living in the absence of a normal income. It is logical that for this you need to know your costs, ”the specialist explained. To do this, costs can be divided into two categories: fixed and variable.

The permanent ones will include, for example, the payment of taxes, loans, rent for housing, payment of housing and communal services, the purchase of food, hygiene products, household chemicals, transport costs, communication services, the Internet.

Variable expenses will be made from time to time, if desired or necessary: ​​the purchase of household appliances and clothes, repairs in the apartment, medical examinations and treatment of diseases, travel, entertainment (cinema, cafes, cinemas).

So, according to the economist, fixed costs will remain with you forever, they cannot be reduced without compromising life. But some variable expenses can be painlessly reduced if desired or force majeure.

“Multiply your monthly expenses by six months. This amount will be the optimal airbag. For example, if you spend 50 thousand rubles a month, then you will need 300 thousand for the reserve. This money will help to survive in a difficult period and cover vital expenses. You will have time to find a new source of income or deal with other problems that caused the crisis, ”recommended Churilova. According to her, it is not necessary to dwell on the semi-annual amount – this is only the minimum allowable pillow size.

In addition, it is recommended to create a separate reserve for contingencies. Funds may be needed to replace broken equipment, buy new clothes instead of worn-out ones, treat a sudden disease, the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Muscovites named the desired amount of savings for 2023.