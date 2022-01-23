Nikolai Pereslavsky, an employee of the Department of Economic and Financial Studies of the CMS Institute, said that if the Russians decided to save the currency, then it is necessary to have at home the money of the country of residence, at least in a small amount, informs Prime.

The expert urged to rely on the concept of “financial cushion” and named the minimum amount for it. He advised keeping at home half a year’s income of the family in cash, or an amount equal to the household’s expenses for half a year. Only after the creation of such a reserve should one consider the option of investing or saving the rest of the funds, the economist believes.

The financier added that the easiest way to keep money at home is in euros, dollars or rubles. In his opinion, it is necessary to divide the amount into parts and keep it in a different currency. This method will help to avoid the devaluation of currencies and partly offset inflation. In addition, cash can be used at any time.

“The case of Kazakhstan, when people were left without money for several days due to closed banks and disconnected ATMs, suggests that cash should always be at the disposal of a citizen, even if it is not a semi-annual reserve, but at least a monthly one,” emphasized Pereslavsky.

However, there are also disadvantages to this method of storing funds. The specialist referred to them the risk of being left without savings due to theft, fire or other incident, as well as the depreciation of money “due to inflation in the absence of income.”

Earlier, the Russians were given advice on how to accumulate a financial cushion. For its formation, financier Nikita Maslennikov called for saving 20 percent of salaries.