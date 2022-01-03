Economist and banker Oleg Vyugin named a condition that, in his opinion, can help with the recognition in the West of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He spoke about this in an interview with the publication “BUSINESS Online”…

As Vyugin suggested, attitudes towards vaccinations will change this year. At the same time, everything looks like the recognition of “Sputnik” abroad, according to him, was “buried”. “Who and why – the question remains open,” he said. According to the expert, the admission of foreign drugs can change the situation in a positive direction.

“After all, we must first of all think about people and their lives. It is not normal when Russian citizens are trying by all means to obtain foreign vaccines in order to be able to move freely, ”added the economist. He also called a good situation in which domestic and foreign vaccines are mutually recognized.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said that Moscow sees some encouraging signals regarding the recognition of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus by the World Health Organization (WHO). At the same time, according to him, they are designed primarily to simply calm Russia down.