Economist Babin said that the dollar disappointed those who bought it for 100 rubles

Dmitry Babin, an expert on the stock market of BCS Mir Investments, named a category of people who were disappointed in the dollar. He spoke about this in an interview with the agency. “Prime”.

According to Babin, the dollar disappointed those who bought it for 100 rubles in March, since then there was a sharp deterioration in the geopolitical situation, which caused high sanctions and economic risks. But a sharp drop in imports, the cessation of foreign currency purchases within the framework of the budget rule, as well as its large inflow in the form of export earnings normalized the situation and returned the ruble to the level of seven years ago.