The appointment of current NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the post of head of the Norwegian Central Bank is an absolutely normal trend for the Western economy and does not have any consequences for Russia. Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Market Research, told Izvestia on Friday, February 4.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Central Bank reported that the country’s government decided to appoint Stoltenberg to the post of head of the Central Bank after he steps down as head of the alliance. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance considered Stoltenberg the most qualified candidate for this position.

The head of the Ministry of Finance of the country, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, noted that financial education, understanding of society and managerial experience helped Stoltenberg to take this post.

According to Ostapkovich, it is customary in the West that people do not stay in one position for a long time, so there is “no special informational reason” here. He recalled that Stoltenberg was engaged in finance in Norway and already has experience in this area.

“Normal movement. He stayed in NATO – he moves on, ”the expert said.

Ostapkovich added that for the Norwegian economy, this is “a new face, maybe he will have some new ideas.” He noted that for a European country, the main thing is that a person does not stay too long in one place and he “does not have any conservative ideas.”

“When the covid existence of all economies ceases, it will be necessary to enter a normal economic regime. This will require, for sure, new knowledge, competencies and thoughts,” says Ostapkovich.

Stoltenberg’s main competitor is now Central Bank Vice President Ida Wolden Bache. She will lead the regulator until Stoltenberg can take this position. The term of office of the NATO Secretary General expires in the fall of 2022.

Last December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it was time for Stoltenberg to leave his post, as he could not cope with the duties assigned to him. According to the minister, Stoltenberg constantly makes some not very adequate statements. Lavrov recalled that European, Euro-Atlantic security is based on a number of principles and obligations.