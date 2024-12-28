The kitchen is one of the rooms in which we most notice the lack of space. However, Organization is key to getting the most out of it to the meters we have. Just as for other areas we opt for two-in-one furniture that makes better use of space, it is also necessary to do so in the kitchen.

In the Amazon catalog we have found a model that fits our needs, with any style of decoration and, in addition, is a success among those who try it. But, best of all, it costs less than 30 euros, which makes it a great purchase.

The perfect furniture for small kitchens

This auxiliary furniture is perfect for any kitchen. amazon





The three shelves of this cart are perfect for placing vegetables, spices, jars, ingredients and kitchen utensils that we need to have on hand and, in this way, we gain space in the kitchen… or in other rooms. And it is that This model can also be very effective in the bathroom, bedroom or even in the living room as a multipurpose side table.

It can also be moved from one place to another easily thanks to its handle and wheels. The total height of this article is 66 centimeters high, 40 centimeters deep and 22 centimeters wide, making it quite easy to place in many corners of our home. In addition, it is available in three colors to adapt to the decoration of our home and our tastes.

Although this is one of the most economical models, a more complete model is also very popular and designed for somewhat larger kitchens: Its design is made of wood, it has a wine rack (with a capacity of six bottles), two drawers with handles, three metal baskets and a smooth surface that can be used to gain more space in this room. And for only 80 euros!

This auxiliary furniture includes a bottle rack. amazon





