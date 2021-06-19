BARCELONA, 06/16/2021.- King Felipe VI (2i), talks with the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (r), in the presence of the President of the Republic of South Korea, Moon Jae-in (i) ; the president of the Cercle d’Economia, Javier Faus (3d); and the mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau (2d), before the opening dinner of the annual meeting of the Cercle d’Economia. Francisco Gómez / Royal House

After a decade of you process Secessionist, radicalized since the autumn of 2017, Catalonia is beginning to be rescued from its economic gulf and its political paralysis.

And that is forged especially from its great economic forums. The European and liberal Cercle d’Economia, which yesterday culminated its most influential annual meeting in more than half a century, under the mandate of Javier Faus. And the employers’ association Foment, renewed in the Christian democratic style — demanding, pactist, inclusive — by Josep Sánchez Llibre. He has just predicted, precisely at the conference of his rival institution, that the companies forced by the political chaos of the illegal referendum to move their headquarters will now be inclined to return.

This would open the possibility of reversing the most bitter symbol of the loss of Catalan bellows (although not, yet, of the driving talent of start-ups): the sorpasso from Madrid to Catalonia as the first Spanish economic locomotive in 2018, 2019 and (to be confirmed) 2020.

The sign of tangible political détente that was represented by the announcement of pardons from the Pedro Sánchez Government, and the new – respectful – tone of the recently inaugurated President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has been followed by three hectic days, at the Cercle’s convocation, next to the Barceloneta beach.

Two heads of state, Felipe VI and the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, and the most brilliant European prime minister, Mario Draghi, as well as the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, have coincided in it -that is, in Catalan territory. , a regular lecturer like his predecessors.

Years ago, personalities like this came to Barcelona. For a decade, no longer, because of the you process. And if in rare cases they came, they did not mix with the autonomic power, as the European commissioner Thierry Breton, who visited the headquarters of the Reig Jofre pharmacy in Sant Joan Despí at the end of this March, but it did not occur to him to go to the Generalitat and had to be accompanied by the Minister of Industry.

That drought is over. Aragonès came to greet the King, knowing that it was the Head of State who personally facilitated the visit of the Korean leader to culminate in Barcelona … That kind of discreet management that round out a profile sharply criticized by the processists for his speech on 3- Or 2017.

The meeting expresses a clear contrast with the plan that the acting Government gave him. As well as the president of the Volkswagen Group on his visit to Seat’s headquarters in Martorell … to consolidate the electric battery factory project. That in part – the part of the company – has just been compensated by the subsequent visit of the company director, Roger Torrent, a Republican like Aragonès.

With hair to redo, the rectification in the boycott of the first authority is going step by step, due to pressure from the partners of Esquerra, Junts and the CUP. But it is that the consolidation of Aragonès as the first Catalan authority (and as an ordinary representative of the State in its territory), and an authority that claims to be pragmatic and managerial, is also slow.

And it comes peppered with arduous protocol puns: a meeting, yes; an official dinner, not yet. What delights the Barcelona bullies, at least those who are not yet saturated with this type of incident.

Aragonès’s speech was also novel compared to those of his predecessors, except in the paragraph that recalled his well-known attachment to independence. He spoke of management, management, management. He handled numbers, until today the exiles of Quim Torra and Carles Puigdemont.

And he showed interest in the port, the airport, the infrastructures. To claim your transfer, too. But first he recognizes them as important, and is in favor of expanding El Prat, which is blasphemous to Taliban ears. “Compared to the others, it is overnight,” muttered a conservative businessman.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Barcelona circle completed their task of building bridges. Faus publicly supported the pardons, along the lines of Sánchez Llibre. And before the King. And again, before Pedro Sánchez, now thanking him. And the president of the CEOE employer, Antonio Garamendi, who has discussed this matter very much with his colleague from Foment, unequivocally supported the grace measures. He left only the popular leader, Pablo Casado in his no to everything, who tenaciously defended before a public lock of lack of those alternatives that collect, in a cascade, even episcopal placets.

The presence of the government team at the conference, common in them year after year, was another symbol of bridges being built, because the landing was of high density: together with Sánchez, the two vice presidents of the economic area, Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz. With the roadmap of the Spanish Recovery Plan recently approved by the Commission: with the emphasis of “ambitious”.

The president seemed flushed, ecstatic, after being the first – with the Portuguese António Costa – to pass the subject. And more discreetly enchanted by the thrusts outside his plan to “reunite” with all of Catalan society, its two halves.

Only the new head of Economy of a part of those parts, Jaume Giró, was out of tune. He surprised the staff who love good manners by accusing Spain of keeping the Catalans in a regime of “vassalage”, for the litany of the fiscal deficit, and much more. He brandished supposedly good data on the Catalan economic evolution between 2014 and 2020, but hiding, of course, the setback with respect to Madrid, the great rival. And he came down from the stage without even greeting the president of the Cercle. A style.