Lost in the middle of the vast African continent, there is a small country that has defied the laws of probability and history to emerge as an example of social and economic improvement. After a 1994 genocide, which left a million dead and a country completely devastated, the nation has charted a path of transformation that some describe as “miraculous.” In the words of President Paul Kagame, who led the recovery after the tragedy, “we have learned lessons that should guide us in building our future.” This country has multiplied its per capita income by four since the beginning of the 2000s and has been compared to Singaporeone of the richest nations in the world… and also the most authoritarian. Now that the pace of growth has begun to slow down a little (just a little), the country has found oil on its landswhich will allow it to ride the wave of crude oil that several countries on the continent are already surfing, which will provide an extra stimulus.

Rwanda’s progress has been dizzying. According to the British think tank CEBR, the country’s economy has grown at an annual average of more than 7% since 2000positioning itself as one of the most dynamic on the continent. In 2024, the gross domestic product per capita adjusted to purchasing power parity reached $3,747, standing 34.2% above 2019 levels. Over the next 15 years, Rwanda is expected to rise rapidly in the World Economic Rankings. The CEBR expects its position to rise from 141st in 2024 to 123rd in 2039, a significant improvement of 18 places in the ranking. This calculation is made without taking into account the crude oil that will begin to generate income sooner rather than later. The Government has created a friendly environment for businesses, tourism and even technology, in addition to having put education in first place, achieving high levels of schooling compared to other surrounding countries.

From the CEBR they also explain that Unlike many other economies struggling with high inflation, Rwanda managed to keep consumer price growth at a moderate level of 4.9%. in 2024, while recording strong production growth. The estimated growth in consumer prices during 2024 slightly exceeded the average inflation rate for the decade leading up to 2022, of 4.5%. Regarding GDP, over the next five years, the annual growth rate is expected to increase to an average of 7.2%. Between 2030 and 2039, the CEBR expects the average GDP growth rate to decline slightly to 7.1% annually. A much higher rate than that of comparable countries.

Reconstruction from the ashes

The reconstruction of Rwanda began with a clear priority: national reconciliation. The traditional community justice system, known as gacaca, played a crucial role in healing the wounds. Between 2002 and 2012, these courts tried 1.9 million cases related to the genocide, allowing victims to learn the truth about their relatives and the guilty to be held accountable. At the institutional level, the government adopted a pragmatic and centralized approach to ensure stability. According to a UNESCO reportthe introduction of practices such as performance contracts (imihigo) helped improve the efficiency of public services and consolidate an administration based on meritocracy. The commitment to inclusion and technology Rwanda has also stood out for its inclusive approach.

Women’s participation in public life is notable, with 62% of parliamentary seats held by women, the highest proportion in the world. Furthermore, access to education and healthcare has improved significantly: The basic education enrollment rate is 90%, and 87% of the population has health insurance. Technology has become the central axis of the country’s development. Projects such as “One Laptop per Child” and the deployment of 4,000 kilometers of fiber optics have allowed Rwanda to position itself as a technological hub in the region. Initiatives such as kLab, an innovation center in Kigali, have boosted entrepreneurship among young people, creating companies that are leading key sectors.

A model similar to that of Singapore

Although it may seem difficult after having read all of the above, Rwanda is an extremely authoritarian country, an authority personified in the figure of Paul Kagame, who like other figures of a similar nature, enjoys significant popularity. When a people comes from the underground in economic and security termswhat in the West seems like a massacre of freedoms and human rights, in other countries goes unnoticed if security is achieved in exchange and economic growth. In this way, Rwanda’s path is not without criticism.

The Wilson Center warns that the country’s growth has been accompanied by restrictions on individual freedoms. “The Rwandan Patriotic Front has ensured that the country remains, in practice, a one-party state,” the report notes, highlighting cases of repression against the political opposition and the media. This authoritarian approach has generated a debate over whether the “Rwandan miracle” It is sustainable in the long term. While some believe that centralized control has been necessary to ensure peace and progress, others fear that underlying tensions will resurface if broader democratic reforms are not implemented. The truth is that the economic advances are unquestionable, always taking into account that it is a country that started from very low (which generates a wide margin for improvement).

“Economic development has also led to broad-based improvements in the living standards of citizens. Poverty has decreased significantly, primary school enrollment is almost universal and the business environment is often boasted of being the most competitive in Africa. Now, a number of well-known multinational corporations are clamoring for a piece of the growing pie,” they explain from the Wilson Center.

The icing on the cake for many is the advances in governance standards: the provision of public services has flourished, says this think tank. Access to energy was only 1% after the end of the violence, and now it is well over 50%. Rwanda also boasts of having the highest proportion of women in politics of anywhere in the world. The dizzying pace of progress has led many in the international community to label the country “the Singapore of Africa.” However, comparisons with the Asian city-state do not end with economic prosperity. The authoritarianism of the Rwandan government is equal to or greater than that exercised in Singapore.

The discovery of oil: a new chapter

In this context of progress, Rwanda has received another promising news: the discovery of oil in its territory. This resource, which could become a key driver of the economy, comes at a time when the country seeks to diversify its sources of income and reduce its dependence on international aid. According to the Wilson Center, “Rwanda is determined to become the Singapore of Africa, combining economic growth with profound reforms”.

Currently, Rwanda’s economy relies heavily on agricultural and mineral exports, in addition to its thriving tourism industry. However, the discovery of oil aligns with the government’s strategy of expanding sources of income through the exploitation of hydrocarbons and mining resources. The government has already implemented measures to attract investment in the energy sector and overcome the challenges it still faces, such as limited access to electricity. In this sense, projects to expand the electrical network and the commitment to renewable energies are essential to accompany the industrial development that oil could trigger.

The statement published this January 15 by the Mines, Oil and Gas Board of Rwanda assured that “the analysis in the Lake Kivu basin shows that it has a great depth, approximately 3.5 km, with indications of the presence of hydrocarbons. Likewise, it identified thirteen (13) structural pockets and potential locations for drilling with the objective of confirm the presence and nature of these hydrocarbons…in light of these findings, the Rwanda Mines, Oil and Gas Board is seeking relevant and experienced actors to participate in the next stages of oil exploration, development and production and gas in the Lake Kivu basin”.

Looking to the future Despite these challenges, optimism remains palpable. According to the CEBR, Rwanda will advance 18 positions in the world economic ranking by 2039, thanks to an average annual growth of 7.1% in the coming decades. This economic dynamism, combined with the potential of the recent discovery of oil, could establish Rwanda as an African success story. “Rwanda is leaving behind its tragic past to become a symbol of resilience and progress,” says UNESCO. With a clear vision and collective will, the country demonstrates that even the deepest scars can heal, and that a bright future can emerge from the ashes of tragedy.