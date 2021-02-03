Consumer uncertainty due to Corona is further depressing demand for cars

Companies are forced to invest heavily in electrification and new forms of drive – without initially expecting a secure return. For many medium-sized suppliers from the Bavarian metal and electrical industry, the turnaround means a lot more. Companies that have previously specialized in components for internal combustion engines have to reinvent themselves. For this they need capital, and that is scarce in the crisis.

The lockdown in the spring with a standstill on the production lines was overcome by the companies and their employees with great effort. But consumer uncertainty continues to depress demand.

The manufacturer Audi delivered 8.3 percent fewer cars compared to the previous year. In the BMW Group, too, sales fell by 8.4 percent compared to the previous year. The only bright spot is China, where the economy is running again and both manufacturers reported a plus towards the end of the year.

Overall, however, the capacity utilization of the restarted assembly plants remains weak. For Europe, forecasts assume a value of just over 60 percent. “Far too little to be able to operate an automobile plant profitably,” says expert Puls. Despite the difficult situation, investments must be made in order to achieve the transformation. This succeeds if the automotive and supplier industry is competitive in terms of cost development. Three-digit million amounts are invested in the development and production of vehicles for climate-friendly mobility at BMW.

Drive components for electrified vehicles are produced at the BMW plant in Regensburg

In Dingolfing in Lower Bavaria, its largest production location in Europe, the car manufacturer recently opened a competence center for electric drives. Battery modules, high-voltage batteries and electric motors are produced on eight production lines. He takes 500 million euros in hand for this. The E-age also begins at the Regensburg plant. From this year, drive components for electrified vehicles will be produced there.

The manufacturer is investing around 150 million euros in the location to equip electrified vehicles with batteries. By 2030, half of the brand’s cars sold in Europe should have an electric drive.

Audi is also making advance payments for networked and sustainable mobility. 35 billion euros are in the plan for the next five years. Almost half goes into future technologies such as electromobility, hybrids and digital. “With the planned advance payments, the German locations will remain consistently competitive and future-proof,” said the VW subsidiary. An e-portfolio with 30 models should be ready by 2025.

The suppliers have to go along with this. ZF is aligning its capacities with lower vehicle production worldwide and technological change. The manufacturer of drive and chassis technology is consolidating the previous car drive technology in a new division with e-mobility. Instead of components only for combustion engines, he relies on hybrids and electricity – along with software that will mediate between the operating system and electronics in future cars.

No matter where you look in the industry, there is no getting around change. It is in full swing and will change its location. For the better, if the costs are right and sufficient investments can be made in the renovation.