Collapse of the manufacturing sector in Europe: the crisis has arrived

The manufacturing sector of the eurozone continued to contract increasingly early in the fourth quarter, with production and new orders falling at rates rarely exceeded during 25 years of SME data collection. Exports also dropped dramatically, with geopolitical uncertaintyhigh inflation and weaker economic conditions that weighed on the spending of foreign customers.

With production requirements rapidly shrinking, eurozone producers cut back on their purchases of assets at the fastest rate since May 2020. The latest survey saw a new drop in pressure on the distribution chain as a result of the increased capacity available from suppliers. At the same time, after experiencing a slight acceleration in September, at the beginning of the fourth quarter the pressure on prices eased. That said, the selling price and cost inflation rates have historically remained high.

For the fourth consecutive month, in October the index S&P Global SMEs for the Eurozone Manufacturing Sector recorded a value below the threshold no change of 50.0, signaling a sharp contraction in conditions in the manufacturing sector. Coming in at 46.4, the main index fell from 48.4 in September and reached the minimum level from May 2020.

