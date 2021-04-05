Andrés Arauz and Guillermo Lasso, in one of the presidential debates in Ecuador. Reuters

All the attention of the candidates for president of Ecuador is focused on scratching support in the last week of the campaign before the elections next Sunday. But Andrés Arauz, a UNES candidate sponsored by Rafael Correa, or Guillermo Lasso, a conservative politician from CREO-PSC, whoever wins the tiebreaker at the polls on April 11, will receive a country with complex issues to resolve. The economy, unemployment and growing poverty have their indicators depressed. The national vaccination plan against the coronavirus continues not to advance at a sufficiently agile pace to guarantee an immediate recovery of productive activity. And, with a highly fragmented National Assembly, governability will force the next president to agree with parliamentary blocs with which there are previous tensions, whoever arrives at the Carondelet Palace.

While Arauz and Lasso have spent the last days of the campaign dedicated to wearing down the figure of their rival with attacks, the Minister of Finance, Mauricio Pozo, announced the growth figure of Ecuador for 2020. Seeing the glass half full, the head of the Economic policy reflected that the negative 7.8% of the Gross Domestic Product in the year of the pandemic could have been worse if it had not been for the almost 3,500 million dollars received in remittances from Ecuadorians living abroad and for the new indebtedness acquired by a State that has years of fiscal deficit due to the high cost of external debt. The International Monetary Fund and the Central Bank of Ecuador had predicted in the pandemic months that the Andean country would decrease more than what official statistics finally collect: -11% predicted the IMF and -9.6%, the ECB.

The future ruler of Ecuador will premiere the presidential sash in a year with extended general budgets -because it is an electoral year- and diminished by the difficulties that were accentuated by the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, multilateral organizations, led by the IMF, injected into the Ecuadorian public coffers 7.4 billion dollars through loans. Last year, the Ecuadorian government already had to renegotiate its foreign debt with sovereign bondholders given the difficulties in making payments on time. The new president will have, therefore, three years of grace in the payment of interests to his creditors and five years of grace in the one of the capital, but the imbalance between income and public expenses will require to look for new sources of financing. In contrast, the country risk is 1,180 points, which makes it more expensive to go to the markets in search of resources and the agreement with the IMF has been suspended due to the difficulties of the Government of Lenín Moreno in fulfilling its commitments.

The current Executive had to approve a law that would strengthen the Central Bank and its autonomy, taking into account that Ecuador is a dollarized country, it cannot issue its own currency as a relief measure and that this entity fulfills mainly regulatory functions. But the lack of support in the Assembly has complicated the legislative process. A scenario that Andrés Arauz or Guillermo Lasso will also have to deal with.

In the first electoral round on February 7, Ecuadorians distributed their votes among five majority parliamentary blocs that make it difficult to form majorities. Unión por la Esperanza, headed by Andrés Arauz, won 49 seats out of 137. It is the movement with the most assembly members, but it is far from the 70 it would need to pass laws. It is followed by Pachakutik, the political wing of the indigenous movement, with 27 seats. His candidate for president, Yaku Pérez, and the rank and file have asked his followers to vote null in the second electoral round. With 18 assembly members each, there are the Democratic Left and the Christian Social Party. The presidential candidate of the former, Xavier Hervas, prefers Guillermo Lasso for the second round but has not asked his voters for secondment for either of the two figures that will be measured in the electoral runoff. The PSC, for its part, formed a presidential alliance with Lasso to present a single candidate, but that agreement did not contemplate the legislative aspect to form a single group. And the CREO block, led by Lasso, only has 12 seats in the Assembly. Although he added the support of the PSC and the Democratic Left, he would not have a sufficient majority to govern alone.

Apart from the economic recovery and governance problems, the next Ecuadorian president will find himself in a country with an unemployment level of 5.7% and only 34% of adequate jobs, which are, according to the Ecuadorian nomenclature, those that they meet at least the legal minimum in hours or wages. Informality affects almost half the jobs and a third of the population is on the poverty line – they earn less than $ 84.05 a month – after the social deterioration caused by the coronavirus crisis. In the last year, 1.3 million people have joined that registry, while the vaccination plan progresses slowly. As of April 1, 204,902 Ecuadorians had received the first dose and 78,204 the second, out of a population of 17.5 million.

