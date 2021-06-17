The Murcian economist Gabriel Pérez Quirós, from the European Central Bank, yesterday emphasized the importance of credit in the face of economic reactivation after the pandemic. This was stated in his speech at the international economics conference organized by the Spanish Association of International Economics and Finance (Aeefi) and the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Murcia.

Among his conclusions, he emphasized that, although “credit growth increases the risk of such a costly recession,” in the face of a reactivation phase, “it fuels the longest expansions.” And it is that “economies are expanding most of the time and the gains of these periods tend to exceed the size of the losses suffered in periods of recession.”

Pérez Quirós, who was head of the Macroeconomic Analysis unit of the Bank of Spain’s Research Division, warns that economies “face a compensation for growth and risk with respect to credit.” Hence, “understanding the role of credit in expansions is key to assessing the overall impact of credit dynamics in the real economy.” The Murcian, who also worked at the US Federal Reserve, where he arrived after graduating in Economics from the UMU (1989) to do a master’s and doctorate from the University of California San Diego, emphasizes that “macroprudential policy should be used to balance this growth-risk tradeoff. ‘

Professor César Nebot, one of the organizers of the conference that ends today, highlights the ambitious program and the prestige of the participants, as well as the wide variety of topics covered.