The chiefs of staff of ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, have drawn up a plan for a possible military intervention in Niger, a plan that also includes how and when to deploy troops if the coup plotters do not bring the President Mohamed Bazoum. This was announced by Abdelfattah Moussa, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, underlining however that the decision on any military measure rests with the presidents. “We want diplomatic efforts to succeed and give the coup plotters of Niger every opportunity to undo what they have done.” He brings it back to the Arabiya.

