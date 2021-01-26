Paradoxically, it is in the most acute periods of growth crisis that the financialization of the activity of economies and large capitalist groups develops the most.

The American fund BlackRock, the world leader in financial asset management, in other words investments in companies and hedge funds, provides a perfect illustration. While the economy of Joe Biden’s country and that of the planet eroded in 2019 and collapsed in 2020, his portfolio of securities (stocks, bonds, derivatives, commodities, etc.) grew by $ 1,250 billion , by 16.8%, from a value of 7,430 to 8,680 billion. BlackRock is very active in the capital of American companies listed on Wall Street (Apple, Google, Facebook, Chevron, Walmart, etc.), it also participates in the capital of French CAC 40 groups (Air Liquide, Bouygues, Publicis, Legrand, Safran, Thales…). It forages the main flowers of French and European capitalism.

The fund also does not hesitate to weigh with its Anglo-Saxon colleagues on public institutions by buying back their debt securities. To bail out businesses and especially large companies that have been in difficulty by the economic and health crises, and also to maintain or boost their profitability, states around the world have increased their dependence on banks and financial markets in 2020. , notably from BlackRock and his colleagues, by bringing the total money they borrowed from them to $ 77.8 trillion, almost a year of global production of wealth. The financial resources that capital and fortunes can no longer extract from real activity, they try to extract them by accentuating their activities as financial leeches.

The importance of the sums and the underlying economic, social, ethical and political stakes is enough to ruin any attempt at retaliation: how to impose other criteria on such speculative monsters? National taxes have their limits. They erode the power of finance without compromising its power. It is the authority that the possession of money gives to these funds that must be questioned.

It is a question of enabling employees, populations and their representatives in France, in Europe and in the world, to also have control over financial and monetary resources. To ensure that other management criteria prevail, secure employment and training. In other words, we must begin to substitute sharing for grabbing.