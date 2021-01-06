In an attempt to overcome the current unprecedented economic and health crises, the public authorities and institutions are injecting considerable sums into the economy.

In France, we are told, banks distributed 130 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans in 2020 to 630,000 companies in an attempt to prevent many of them from going out of business.

In the United States, the Fed, the central bank, gave massive support to Congress’ $ 2 trillion stimulus package. It mobilized much larger sums than during the previous global financial crisis of 2008. What use have the large groups made of it? A US study shows that companies large enough to join the flagship US finance index, the Standard & Poor’s 500, change their strategy in favor of financial activities. With this loaned money, they redeem more of their own shares, which increases their price, and distribute more dividends. This explains why, for the moment, the world stock markets are celebrating. As a result of this addiction to finance, the IMF envisages sluggish growth for several years and the OECD announces that more than 30 million jobs should be destroyed in 2020. The Banque de France considers, for its part, that the high level of corporate and household debt represents “The greatest risk” for the recovery. Many SMEs are threatened with bankruptcy. The indebtedness of the States is growing considerably, making them even more dependent on finance. The number of households benefiting from RSA rose from 1.868 million to just over 2 million between December 2016 and December 2020.

On the contrary, this distributed money could be used to rapidly increase the added value generated by companies, to relaunch a different growth driven and shaped more particularly by public services. But for that, we must preserve employment, secure it, increase its efficiency and its ability to preserve the environment by initiating massive training plans. It is not sure that finance can party for very long, it cannot hover over a field of ruins, inevitably, at some point, it risks landing without a parachute.

The world of work has nothing to gain from the affair, madman who applauds the disaster! And to avoid this collapse, it seems necessary to start the fight for another financing, another use of the money. Without waiting !