We have been assured for several decades that hospitals must be managed like capitalist companies: hello damage! Liberals strike us this as if these companies were not in crisis, as if unemployment, precariousness, non-satisfaction of needs, waste of all kinds, global warming were not due to some way of manage the business of making money at all costs to satisfy private interests. There is a difference in nature between public hospitals and companies: it is not the market that determines the prices, the tariffs paid by Social Security, it is the government and its majority, through the objective national health insurance expenditure (Ondam) that they define each year and which establishes the level of progression of this expenditure. Created by the ordinances of the Juppé plan of 1996, Ondam is a tool intended to limit the progression of health insurance spending. It defines an annual national expenditure target not to be exceeded in terms of city care, hospitalization and medico-social. It breaks down into sub-objectives, the list and amount of which are defined by Parliament during the vote on the Social Security financing law. A reference base as well as a rate of increase in value are set according to the desired achievements for the current year.

A whole bureaucratic structure has been put in place by governments to enforce respect for Ondam. There is even an alert committee on the evolution of health insurance expenditure (Cadam) responsible for alerting Parliament, the government and the national health insurance funds in the event of changes in insurance expenditure. disease incompatible with the respect of Ondam. Thus in May 2007 Cadam did not hesitate to demand a recovery plan for health insurance.

It is on the basis of the hospital Ondam that the rates for the current year are set, in other words the prices that health insurance will pay to health establishments for the performance of care acts. Obviously, these prices increase at best by 2.5% while the expenditure of public establishments increases year after year by 4 or 4.5%. The delta widens the deficit of hospitals, inflates their indebtedness, serves as justification for plans to cut beds and jobs. But in the name of what do we thus put health policy on a diet? This is to allow large groups to free themselves even more from the financing of Social Security.