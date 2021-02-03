With the economic and health crisis, the coffers of the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) are overflowing. The public institution which finances the local authorities thanks to the savings of the French, in particular those placed on the livret A, benefits from the economic “fever” of the latter.

The household savings rate, i.e. the share of their disposable income set aside in a savings account, fell from 15.1% at the end of 2019 to 27.4% in the second quarter of 2020 , in full period of confinement. According to the governor of the Banque de France, over the first three quarters of the year, the Covid-19 crisis generated additional savings of around 90 billion euros, or 4% of GDP. However, this is not a sign of unexpected prosperity, it is rather a reaction of worry. This savings boom is not due to a sudden and unexpected increase in purchasing power. On the contrary, the gross disposable income of households fell sharply during this period, by 2.3%. This is the strongest quarterly drop since 1949. Main reason: with the use of the partial activity mechanism and the drop in employment, the wage bill received by households fell sharply, by 10%, after a decline of 2.4%. It is therefore both a precautionary saving and an effect of the drop in consumption and investment of confined households. What is the CDC doing with this “manna”? Of course, it still helps finance infrastructure, schools, roads, hospitals, etc. But a third of the 300 billion outstanding of this regulated savings is “placed on the markets” (financial), says Eric Lombard, CEO of CDC, in an interview with Echoes. The public body thus drains some 100 billion euros towards financial securities, objects of speculation, towards markets which are largely at the origin of the economic crisis which manhandles France and the French.

Together with the European Central Bank, the CDC should instead mobilize its resources in order to intervene urgently to help hospitals cope with the epidemic, to have the necessary material and human resources: beds and places in intensive care, artificial respirators, hiring of doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and staff… The PCF and its parliamentarians propose that for this purpose it widely use the tool of loans at negative rates to establishments and also to SMEs and TPE. It would thus help to protect populations and revive the economy.