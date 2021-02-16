Faced with the scale of public indebtedness to the financial markets, and because of threats from LaREM and the right to impose new austerity screwdrivers, some are proposing to erase this slate, considerably enlarged following the economic and health crisis, which weighs down French public finances: nearly 2,800 billion euros in debt and some 40 billion euros in annual interest payments.

Obviously, the proposal is unrealistic, it would amount to causing a global banking crash. To avoid it, others, notably Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Thomas Piketty, propose to stick to a cancellation of only public debts held by the European Central Bank (ECB), or about a quarter of the total amount. The measure does not seem to meet the needs. First of all because what weighs on public finances is less the repayment of the borrowed money, the repayment of the principal – States can do this by launching a new loan -, than the interest charge, which is equivalent for France to nearly twice the annual amount of the economic stimulus plan. Then, because another “bomb” threatens the French economy and public finances: it is the private debt of companies, which is around 2 trillion euros, a debt that cannot leave the State indifferent. Finally, because the country needs a lot of money, not only to block the waterways, but also to face new challenges: in particular those of climate change or the dependence of the elderly.

In our view, the ECB should certainly be made more involved, but it should be done quite differently. It has indeed an almost magical power of monetary creation, it can distribute hundreds of billions of euros. It is what it does besides. But it lends money almost free of charge to banks and large companies without imposing social and environmental criteria on them, so much so that this money can be used by many large capitalist groups to speculate, to cut jobs or to continue to pollute. the planet. This is what we must try to change above all. The PCF is in favor of the creation of a European, ecological, social and solidarity fund, supplied by loans at very low or even negative interest rates, in order to finance public services, in particular hospitals, banks, for their part, favoring through their loans to companies those which create jobs, develop the creation of useful wealth.