What does the financialization of capitalism consist of? We can get an idea of ​​this by examining the practice of two French-based multinationals, Veolia and LVMH.

The water and waste management group Veolia is ready to put billions of euros on the table in order to take control of its competitor, Suez. To measure the size of the sum, let’s say that it is equivalent to the State’s support plan for local authorities following the epidemic. And these communities, municipalities, departments, regions, Veolia knows them well, they are its main customers. The company, in fact, has a public service activity when in reality it is only motivated by its financial profitability. The group is therefore ready to pay “A crazy dough”, as Macron would say, to swallow Suez, while he has never stopped implementing a “Crazy management” against employment for years. Thus, in 2017, he initiated a plan to cut several hundred jobs in his water branch in France. Its revival plan for this activity in our country aims to double its operational profitability. Worldwide, the group’s workforce rose from 202,800 employees at the end of 2013, all branches combined, to 178,780 in 2019, from 65,990 in France to 51,113 during the same period. Global turnover amounted to 27.2 billion euros in 2019, it was 22.3 billion in 2013, increasing by 22% with 12% fewer employees. During these same years, the group paid a total of 3.6 billion euros in dividends to its shareholders. For his part, Suez says he does not want to be eaten alive; in the meantime, its stock market title is soaring, speculators are sniffing out a good deal, that’s all that, financialization! LVMH, world leader in the luxury industry (wines, fashion, leather goods, perfumery, jewelry, etc.), was until now prepared to buy the American jeweler Tiffany, 16.2 billion dollars, but certain trade tensions with the States -United have compromised the operation.

LVMH’s stock market action went through the epidemic without the need for a mask, its price was 149.25 euros on September 10, 2015; today, it is 404.05 euros, an increase of 171%. Who says better ? The group achieved 7.8 billion euros in net income in 2019 for a turnover of 53.67 billion euros, a ratio of 14.8% which is enough to make all the other CAC 40 groups jealous. LVMH has developed in this way, through financial transactions. But we can doubt that employment has benefited.