The new government that takes office on January 1st will have to face obstacles in the economic area that go well beyond the fiscal issue, according to analysts interviewed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. The economy awaiting President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is already showing signs of slowing down, high interest rates, still high inflation and productivity that has not grown for about ten years. And, to make matters worse, the international economy also faces a difficult scenario. The trend, say experts, is that this scenario will make Lula’s “honeymoon” short when compared to that of other governments.

Even before the elections, economists had already been projecting a sudden deceleration for 2023. While this year the GDP should grow around 2.75%, for next year growth between 0.5% and 1% is expected. If it stays at this level, it will be the worst result since 2016, except for 2020, whose activity was impacted by the pandemic.

“The slowdown is already ordered, and the responsibility will fall on the back of the new president. It’s kind of a given that the honeymoon is going to be really short. Typically, it lasts three to four quarters after elections. This will not last with this picture of polarization and deceleration”, says economist Braulio Borges, from LCA Consultores.

Economist Zeina Latif follows the same line: “It’s not that we’re going to collapse, but the economy will be tidied up. The general population does not know this and can say that (the slowdown) is Lula’s fault. It will be important for this balance to be made (by the new government) and to take care of communication.”

According to Zeina, the situation is more difficult now than the one faced by Jair Bolsonaro in 2019, when the fiscal situation was on track and the basic interest rate, the Selic, was at a low level. At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the rate was 4.5%; today, it is at 13.75%.

In comparison with Lula’s first government, the scenario is also seen as more delicate. Although 2002 ended with inflation of 12.5% ​​and a Selic rate of 25%, the fiscal situation was more controlled and the international scenario more favorable, with the commodities supercycle showing its first signs.

“The challenge of the new government is not only to digest the fiscal legacy (of the Bolsonaro government), but to bring back sustained growth when the world is entering recession. It has a cursed heritage not only in the fiscal area, but in the environmental area and in terms of economic and social results”, says economist José Roberto Mendonça de Barros, from MB Associados.

He points out that a “beautification” was made in the economic indicators in the last year. This is because the debt/GDP ratio has fallen in part due to inflation. Also due to the increase in commodity prices, which helped Brazilian GDP at the beginning of 2022, and the postponement of spending to 2023.

grip

At the same time that he will have to deal with this reality, Lula will face the economic activity suffering the peak of the effects of the monetary tightening promoted by the Central Bank to contain inflation. According to calculations by Braulio Borges, the neutral interest rate (which neither stimulates nor slows down the economy) in Brazil would today be 4.5%. The real interest rate (discounting inflation), however, is at 8% per annum. “It is a very contractionary monetary policy and this will become more evident at the beginning of 2023, because the labor market reacts with a lag.”

In the fiscal area, states should adopt contractionary policies, reducing their spending after the increase made in 2022, due to the election, and after seeing revenues fall due to the reduction of ICMS on gasoline promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro.

At the federal level, Borges calculates that there will be fiscal expansion if government spending exceeds 19% of GDP this year. For that, the license to spend above the ceiling that Lula is negotiating would have to be more than BRL 150 billion – today there is talk of between BRL 160 billion and BRL 200 billion.

In the international scenario, the expectation is for deterioration. The US will suffer from rising interest rates, Europe from gas shortages and China from its structural slowdown. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that world GDP will grow by 2.7%, but warns that “more than a third of the global economy will contract in 2023”.

Poverty

All these factors can also make it difficult for Lula to fulfill his promise to reduce poverty and food insecurity. While the former is practically at the same level as when the president-elect left power in 2010, the latter has been rising. In 2021, there was a lack of money to buy food, at some point in the year, for 36% of Brazilians, the highest level in the historical series. In 2010, this rate was 19%.

Poverty in the country today is 14.04% of the population – 0.06 percentage point higher than in 2010. “The new government will take this situation temporarily less bad because of the measures taken before the elections, such as the increase in Auxílio Brasil. It’s a fair solution, because part of the population really needs the safety net, but there is a mismatch in protection”, says the director of FGV Social, Marcelo Neri. For him, it is necessary to reorganize the social benefits. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.