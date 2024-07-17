Following the assassination of Donald Trump, the market reaction was as expected: nothing that could not have happened on any given day without noteworthy events, or with some noteworthy but hardly disruptive (capable of causing extraordinary changes in asset prices).

The experience of similar occasions in the past leads to this conclusion. Neither in the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, nor in that of his brother Robert or that of Martin Luther King in 1968, nor in the shooting of Ronald Reagan in 1981, were there significant price fluctuations in the stock market or in the dollar exchange rate in the following days. And when there were, they were merely continuations of trends that had already been occurring beforehand. Thus, after the assassination of John Kennedy, the stock markets fell for a couple of days, but they had been falling for three weeks before. The same thing happened to the dollar exchange rate after the assassination of Reagan: it continued to fall just as it had been doing since the previous year.

Following McKinley’s assassination in 1901, the stock markets in the United States were falling, but they had started doing so two months earlier.

A closer look at past events also reveals no influence on the price of debt. Thus, although the price of US public debt rose slightly the day after the assassination of Ronald Reagan, it was a temporary reaction, as the price immediately began to fall. This fall (which meant that the yield on 10-year debt fell from 13.13% to 14.69%) was once again part of the prevailing trend at that time of falling fixed-income prices, a trend that brought yields from 9.5% in mid-1980 to 15.75% in June 1981.

It is somewhat astonishing to see that markets can be upset by the publication of a CPI figure (favorable or unfavorable) that, in addition, can end up being completely misleading, as the price trend can be reversed a month later, and that, on the other hand, they maintain this composure in the face of assassinations, successful or unsuccessful…

As Anatole France would have concluded, “markets have these vicissitudes,” although he referred to the surprising fact that in certain times faith in God was a matter for the elites and not for the common people, and in other times exactly the opposite happened.

Among these ways of being of the financial markets is the very strange behaviour they have during wars: normally prices fall when everything seems to lead inevitably to an armed confrontation and they start to rise when hostilities break out. Sometimes the aphorisms that circulate among financial operators do not reflect exactly this, but something very close, such as one attributed to Baron Rothschild: “when blood runs in the streets, even if it is your own, it is time to buy” or another variant that says “buy with cannons and sell with trumpets”.

After Saturday’s attack, the expectation of a Trump victory, which was already higher than that of Joe Biden before him, has been considerably reinforced, but it must be taken into account that the elections are still four months away and events with a strong emotional component tend to lose their effectiveness fairly quickly. This is what makes, among other things, that the species can survive catastrophes and wars (and forget them).

A victory for Donald Trump would not be strange in the current circumstances and, if it were to happen, it would raise the number of “fixed discontinuous” tenants of the White House to two: Donald Trump and Stephen Grover Cleveland. The latter had two terms as president, with a gap in the middle because, although he had majority popular support, he did not win electoral votes. It seems that both have few common characteristics except the one mentioned, since Grover Cleveland was a liberal who loved free trade, while Trump is known for his protectionist tendencies, which he already put into practice in his term from 2017 to 2021, and whose successful result in an agreement with China (which obliged it to buy American agricultural products) signed in extremis when his term ended, has not given the expected results, probably because China never had the intention of complying with them to the letter or because the Biden Administration has not bothered enough to demand it or, partly, both things at the same time.

In the field of trade and anti-monopoly legislation, however, changes can be seen after some of the assassinations. The assassinated President McKinley was succeeded by his bellicose, interceding Theodore Roosevelt, who was just as likely to intervene to get Japan and Russia to sign a peace treaty as he was stirring up anti-Spanish sentiments the day before, leading the US to declare war on Spain (in Cuba). He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the former, although if there is one thing he is remembered for, it is his application of anti-monopoly laws, curiously, after McKinley’s presidency and a half had been the opposite: a feverish period of mergers and acquisitions.

Barring any changes within Trump after such a traumatic episode, it is not to be expected that there will be any major changes at the last minute.

Juan Ignacio Crespo He is a state economist and statistician.

