The Group chaired by Andrea Giustini “marries” the cause of Insuperabili to which it donates a first dowry of 150 thousand euros for projects related to football for children with disabilities. In 10 years EcoEridania has donated over 2.5 million euros to charity projects.

Genoa – The EcoEridania Group is preparing to celebrate the tenth edition of “its” Christmas in solidarity and does so with a special gift: the leading company in Italy in the disposal of medical and industrial waste has inaugurated in Genoa the “EcoEridania Insuperabili!”“, a great achievement made possible also thanks to the employees of the Group who every year decide to allocate part of their thirteenth to solidarity projects.

“Today we do not grow by chance, we do not grow only internally, we must open our minds. We were lucky enough to open it and we brought a company that in 2010 had a turnover of 10 million euros to close this year with 280 million, – says the president Andrea Giustini – Today finally the EcoEridania Business Foundation can be called Insuperabili! I am proud, because after 10 years of solidarity, we were finally able to be a Foundation. It was born and lives on the philosophy of EcoEridania, that is to take the best, put it together and continue towards a more challenging path. We have absorbed an existing foundation, with its own organization, and we put ourselves at their service. The mission is to help and do good “.

The foundation of the Foundation was formalized in the Transparency Room of the Liguria Region in the presence of the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro and the municipal councilors Matteo Campora and Stefano Garassino.

“Sport and solidarity: these are the values ​​that the newly founded EcoEridania company expresses today – underlines Simona Ferro – which by absorbing the association ‘Gli Insuperabili’ takes with it that human heritage and that special energy that makes sport an engine of socialization and integration and that with the funds raised I am sure that it will contribute to improving the life and mental and physical health of many disabled athletes. Sport confirms itself as an engine of solidarity and inclusion and an extraordinary tool to allow a better existence for all “.

During the event it was announced the amount raised in 2021, equal to 750,000 euros, and the grants for some of the projects supported were delivered: “A CASA DEL RE” Center, AIL – Italian Association Against Leukemia – Sec. Genoa, TuttiperAtta Onlus Association, Gigi Ghirotti Onlus Association, LILT – Italian League for the Fight against Cancer, Research Center for Multiple Sclerosis, SC Pediatrics and Neonatology ASL 2 Savona, Italian Association of Down People – AIPD Brindisi, Emporium of Solidarity – Banco food, Spilimbergo Project Center, Piazza dei Mestieri, Romagnolo Oncological Institute, F. Rava Foundation for projects: In the Pharmacy for Children, Orphans of the tragedy of the Morandi bridge, Christmas lunches for the children of the Family Homes and Take Care of Me Against Health Poverty of Minors, Flying Angels Foundation Onlus, #RUNFOREMMA Sapre, Misericordia ambulances.

