A wasteland of 150,000 square meters surrounded by an impressive sea and mountain golf course. Semi-detached residential complexes on gentle hills. A small industrial estate and a route between cork oaks that leads to the town of La Majadilla del Muerto after crossing the Mediterranean motorway, the mythical AP-7. The Sonora venue, a cultural space established on land belonging to the Mijas Town Hall (Málaga), will be transformed again this summer to host the second edition of the Cala Mijas international festival: on August 31 and September 1 and 2.

With the band of having obtained the Fest Award for the revelation festival in its first edition, as recognition of originality, programming, innovation, sustainability (reduction of waste and recycling or the recovery of existing flora) and the set of services offered to attendees, the event organized by the promoter Last Tour with funding from the Mijeño town hall seeks to consolidate itself as a benchmark in the hotly contested festival offer, which extends throughout the national territory in the summer months.

Cala Mijas was born as the little brother of BBK Live, Azquena Rock or BIME, festivals also organized by the Basque company, but this year it intends to emancipate itself after its successful start in 2022: more than 100,000 spectators of more than 50 nationalities, whose foreign audience represented more 25% of the total attendees.

Panoramic view of the Cala Mijas international festival.



Hugo Cortes







The attractive offer of sun, beach and quality music, the drive of the Costa del Sol, the communications and the proximity of Málaga capital are the perfect seasoning for a very competitive product. If last year the bar for the headliners was set very high: Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and Liam Gallagher, this course is just as attractive, with the Canadians Arcade Fire -one of the most relevant bands of the last decade- the guitars New Yorkers from The Strokes and the iconic British group Florence + The Machine.

tall companions



Together with Arcade Fire, the programming for Thursday, August 31 is completed with the punk rock of IDLES, the former head of the band The Banshees and British legend Siouxsie; Moderat and its contemporary electronic music; the most irreverent and cheeky British Slowthai; Or the enthusiastic hedonism of Foals. Belgian with Arab roots Tamino will bring musical beauty to the first evening of the festival with Radiohead member Colin Greenwood among his band members.

On Friday, September 1, The Strokes will be supported by American rapper Lil Yachty, author of one of the most interesting albums of the year. They will be accompanied by the generational anthems of Lori Meyers, the British singer-songwriter Charlie Cunningham, the Mexican Kevin Kaarl and the oriental house of the Parisian duo Acid Arab.



Attendees entering the festival in the 2022 edition.



H. Cortés







A day later, the closing of Cala Mijas will be performed by Belle & Sebastian, José González celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Veneer’, as well as the recently crowned king of Argentinian trap Duki, the French-speaking electronica of The Blaze, the Arca’s demanding multi-performance, the bubbly electro pop Metronomy and Florence Welch’s collaborator, Ethel Cain.

The dance floor of the festival already has its own name. The debut edition of Cala Mijas in 2022 brought with it what is already known as the “summer rave”. A space with a singular identity; a 360 experience in which to move to a dreamlike universe marked by its surround sound and the chromotherapy of its visuals in which the artists are as protagonists as their assistants. There will be James Holden, Nicola Cruz, Budino, Palms Trax, Saoirse, Yung Prado or Topanga Kiddo. Day tickets are already available at a price of 75 euros and the subscription for the three days costs 180 euros.