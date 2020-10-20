An Auchan supermarket in Pekin (China). (WANG ZHAO / AFP)

Auchan realizes that it is no match for Chinese competitors, especially the behemoths of online sales, such as Alibaba, Tencent and JD.Com. However, Auchan was among the first distributors to enter China, it was even one of the leaders in food distribution there, but with the rise of e-commerce, the French group fell behind.

Three years ago, Auchan had yet signed an alliance with a Chinese partner, SunArt. He hoped to establish complementarity between traditional commerce in hypermarkets and internet sales. But that was not enough, and Auchan knows that the gap is going to widen further, because the pandemic is further accelerating internet purchases, including for food. This is why Auchan accepted Alibaba’s proposal. The French group sells its shares to him for three billion euros and leaves China.

Carrefour had also left China a year ago, the American Tesco too threw in the towel. For all of these Western distributors, the gold rush of China is over. The market was interesting for them as long as they were the first, as long as they brought an innovation. This is no longer the case, the giants of e-commerce manage to both lower prices and better respond to the new consumption patterns of the new Chinese middle class.

First get out of debt, explains the group whose debt reached more than 5 billion euros in January. Auchan is in the process of restructuring. In September, he announced the elimination of nearly 1,500 jobs in France. The group is looking to regain its breath to renovate its hypermarkets, modernize stores, invest in digital, and seize new opportunities.