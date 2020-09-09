Uber wants to go green (photo illustration). (HOLLIS BENNETT / UBER)

The Uber driver reservations platform promises to no longer run any diesel vehicle in France in 2024. It also undertakes to offer at least 50% of electric vehicles within five years. This is one way of raising the bar because with the crisis, Uber has taken a big hit in the wing.

Usually, Uber works with tourists, nightclub outings, business trips… These activities have collapsed. In France, for example, Uber traffic is at 70% of the normal level, and even for trips to airports, it is only 40%. Uber therefore relies on ecology to attract customers, especially young people, sensitive to this subject. Uber also wants to improve its image.

Uber will put in place incentives for drivers to convert to non-polluting cars. The goal: that of the 30,000 Uber vehicles in France, half go electric within five years. And for that, Uber will install a whole system of aid that will be added to the government’s premiums.

But the customer will also put his hand in his pocket: he will be encouraged to use this “Uber green” offer, otherwise he will pay more for his trip. Because, Uber plans an increase, from next January, its rates of 3 cents per kilometer. It is this price increase that will allow Uber to fund a kitty to finance its clean vehicles. The user will pay for his green shift. But, not sure that the 30,000 drivers follow this orientation. Today, there are less than 20% of electric cars at Uber in France.

Uber is deploying this strategy all over the world but the American firm is far from being out of business: its model has still not been proven. In several countries, drivers scrap to be considered as employees and no longer as self-employed, which would cost the company much more. Even going green, not sure 2021 is the year of profits for Uber.