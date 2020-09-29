A care sheet completed by a doctor. Illustrative photo. (LIONEL VADAM / MAXPPP)

After the budgetState, the government presents Tuesday, September 29 that of Social Security and here too, it is a question of responding to the emergency. The epidemic is exploding health spending and it is not over, there is the purchase of masks, gowns, respirators, screening tests but also the seven billion of the “Ségur de la santé” to revalue the salaries of caregivers. Suddenly, just for the health insurance part, we must expect this year, an abysmal deficit. We will have the exact figure on Tuesday, but it is likely that it will be around 30 billion euros and that is without counting on the other branches of the Social Security, also in the red. This is the case of the old age part – that is to say that which pays the pensions of retirees – but also of the family part, which will notably cover the extension of paternity leave to 28 days announced during the week. last by the government.

In total, for 2020, we expect a deficit in the social accounts of around 45 billion euros. To be clear: before the crisis, the government was betting “only” on a security hole of five billion euros!

As the government has promised not to raise taxes; there are not 36 solutions: this budget will increase the debt a little more. Knowing that for 2021, the government is more optimistic: it sets the Social Security deficit around 25 billion euros.

The government does not want to completely bury the reforms because it is precisely a means of limiting spending. The reform of unemployment insurance is suspended for the moment but Jean Castex said it well at the end of August: there is no question of abandoning it completely. A consultation will open with the social partners from tomorrow but all the employee unions are against.

The same goes for the pensions issue: the executive is trying to put the subject back on the table, but there too it risks running into opposition from unions and public opinion.