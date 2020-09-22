A screen showing stocks listed on the stock exchange. (ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

The excitement of investors is real: on the Paris Stock Exchange, the CAC 40, which represents the forty most important stocks, plunged almost 4% on Monday, September 20. And all European markets closed sharply: –3% for London, –4.37% for Frankfurt. With the resurgence of the Covid, the business community fears new restrictions, which would slow down the economic recovery. And the latest steps governments are taking to fight the virus are cause for concern. Israel has reconfined. In Madrid, since Monday, entire neighborhoods have been placed in isolation, In the United Kingdom, the authorities do not rule out a new general confinement. The United States is approaching 200,000 deaths from Covid. This context does not encourage investment.

The automobile, aeronautics, air transport, tourism already hit hard by the crisis, they would find it difficult to resist a second wave. Yesterday, for example, in Paris, Renault saw its price collapse by 7.8%, Airbus by 6.6%, Air France by 7.65%. On Wall Street, even technology stocks, like Apple, however at a very high level all summer, are heckled. The New York stock exchange also ended in the red yesterday because, in the United States, in addition to the pandemic, the presidential elections are still adding to the nervousness. Without forgetting the resurgent Sino-American tensions, we can see it in the TikTok file where Washington and Beijing are playing a standoff. These elements are conducive to panic the markets.

She accuses the banking giants of having allowed the laundering of dirty money on a large scale. Several big names in finance are mentioned, such as HSBC, or Deutsche Bank. Yesterday, these establishments were badly handled, just like the general company which lost 7.66%, the BNP 6.37%; Crédit Agricole more than 5%. It remains to be seen if this Tuesday will be as tense as the day before.