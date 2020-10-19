Tracfin: Processing of financial intelligence and action against clandestine financial circuits. (DELPHINE GOLDSZTEJN / MAXPPP)

According to Bruno Le Maire, these electronic currencies, these virtual currencies like bitcoin, “pose a real problem of terrorist financing” because they make it possible to carry out transactions via the Internet, and to escape the usual banking circuits. Bruno Le Maire cites the example of cryptocurrencies that can be used through a simple tobacco shop. For example, today it is possible to send money to a fighter in Syria, without leaving a trace, by buying a cryptocurrency coupon in a tobacco shop. The purchase is limited to 150 euros but you can multiply the points of sale. And, above all, it is anonymous, unlike a classic banking transaction.

The anti-terrorist prosecution believes that since 2013 the sending of these cash orders in Syria and in the surrounding countries is one of the main vectors of funds transfers to jihadists. Tens of thousands of euros are thus fueling terrorist networks.

A month ago, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid but also The Hague demanded very strict rules on European soil for the deployment of these cryptocurrencies, such as Libra, Facebook’s currency. The European Central Bank is also working on the creation of its own virtual currency.



Bruno Le Maire’s goal is for Tracfin to track terrorist financing even more by targeting financial transactions involving jihadist channels. For four years now, Tracfin and the anti-terrorism prosecution systematically exchange their information. This makes it possible to identify and track down radicalized individuals.

Tracing money flows, tracking remittances has, for example, helped locate French people who were not known to exist in the Syrian-Iraqi zone.

to see that some individuals who were believed to be dead, in fact, are not,

to follow their path, and realize that they were getting closer to us. It is all these devices to prevent attacks that the government wants to strengthen.