The government is putting a lot of ambition on “Ma Prim Renov” which should help households change their old boiler to a less polluting one, change the windows that let in drafts, install reversible ventilation. Launched last January, this aid has already benefited 100,000 households when the government was aiming to double it.

Of course, there was confinement which limited the renovation work, but this bonus also lacked means. From where this will of the government to put the package by adding two billion euros, thanks in particular to the recovery plan, whereas before, the envelope was at 570 million. Especially the government opens the aid to more households Until now, it was reserved for the most modest, for whom the support can go up to 90% of the estimate. From now on, the better-off will also be able to benefit from it, the State will reimburse them up to 40% of the bill.

The government promises that it will be simpler, that it will be enough to make the request on a site, by putting your quotes to access it. But we must see, because the other obstacle to this device is also the delay. The processing times for files are often too long. The government again promises to keep pace.

This is not the first time that we have heard these arguments concerning this type of aid. In recent years, all governments have gone with their renovation plans. Two years ago, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Nicolas Hulot, brandished the objective of renovating 500,000 housing units per year – this was also the ambition of the previous five-year term, under François Hollande – with, each time, mechanisms such as zero-interest loans, tax credits for the energy transition, etc. There, what changes is that it is a bonus: normally you do not have to advance the money and the amounts can be substantial. But, one can wonder: given the context of crisis, even if it is very encouraging, the French will they want to launch out in work, whereas they have fears on the purchasing power?