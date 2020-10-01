A server at work. Illustrative photo. (ALEXANDRE MARCHI / MAXPPP)

The government is extending partial unemployment to 100% until the end of the year for all “protected” sectors. These are the sectors most affected by the Covid, in particular those which are again subject to administrative closures or those for which the recovery is moving a little further away every day.

Unsurprisingly we find, in the list established by the government, the hotel industry – catering – which represents more than a million jobs in the territory – Events, culture, sport, etc. In addition, there are sectors that are very dependent on these sectors. For example: the beer brewer who supplies the restaurant, impacted de facto if the restaurant lowers the curtain, or the model agency which cannot work since most of the shows are canceled. The government therefore chooses to come to the aid of these protected sectors and their satellites by granting them a special, derogatory regime of partial unemployment at 100% until the end of the year.The objective is to help to hold on and prevent them from dismissing with a vengeance.

Concretely, this means that the employers who will put their employees on short-time work will return to the conditions that existed during the confinement: the State will pay the entire bill whereas normally, as of November 1, they should have paid a remainder to charge of 15% of salary. The employee will receive 84% of his net salary, as during confinement, the employer may or may not supplement up to 100% of the pay.

The other parts of the economy, such as commerce, distribution, transport, etc., remain subject to much less advantageous short-time working conditions. Employers have to put their hands in their pockets, and employees take a bigger pay cut.

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Labor at the end of August, there were nearly 1.5 million employees in the private sector, all sectors combined, partial unemployment, protected sectors or not.