Pension insurance in Paris, in Ile-de-France. (LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Because of the Covid-19 crisis, there has been less cash flow into pension funds. The fault of partial unemployment and deferral of charges, which brought in less employer and employee contributions. With all of this, the regime’s revenue fell 5%. Expenditures, on the other hand, have not changed since retirement pensions have not fallen during the crisis.

The result is final : a growing deficit. This year it will dive to over 25 billion euros. This is the costing established by the experts from the Pension Orientation Council who carried out the study sent to the Prime Minister. VSHowever, experts note a slight improvement compared to their first forecasts for June, when they forecast a deficit of 29 billion euros. The small improvement is due to the economic rebound this summer.

The plan will remain in deficit in the coming years, since even if growth picks up again in the future, it will not be enough to offset the expenses. Especially with the aging of the population, they will continue to increase. In 2024, more than 13 billion euros are expected to be missing from the scheme.

The question is whether Emmanuel Macron will reform pensions. For the moment, one thing is certain, he has not planned to abandon his plan for a universal point-based pension system, the implementation of which will be done in the long term.

On the other hand, this deterioration of the accounts could encourage the president to take financial measures immediately. For example, by accelerating the pace of reform of 2014 which requires more quarters worked to leave with a full rate. The question does not seem to be decided yet, even if during the presentation of the budget, the Minister of the Economy Bruno The Mayor assured that it was necessary without delay to take measures to eliminate the deficit of pensions. Not sure, however, that the French are of this opinion.