A Tesla 3 presented in Shanghai (China). (STR / AFP)

If you buy a Tesla, a Model 3, it won’t necessarily come from the United States, but can now come from China. And the arrival of these first Models from the Middle Empire on European soil effectively marks a real change in strategy on the part of Tesla. Because originally, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, had promised that his cars made in Shanghai, at the brand new site opened at the end of last year, would be exclusively for the local Asian market.

But the manufacturer realizes that there are risks of production overcapacity. The goal is to deliver 500,000 cars per year to Shanghai. Even if activity resumes in China, Tesla fears that it will end up with vehicles that it will not be able to sell on the local market. Hence the decision to supply now more than ten European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland.

A huge construction site has started around Berlin: a Tesla “gigafactory”. The plant could eventually employ up to 40,000 people. Initially, it should produce 100,000 cars, but also electric batteries. Still, its establishment is facing opposition from German environmental groups, Elon Musk has also had to revise his ambitions a little downwards. But he is still aiming for a start-up in the summer of 2021.

Tesla’s goal is to move from small-scale production of high-end models to mass delivery of accessible cars. For this, the manufacturer relies heavily on its Model 3, more compact and less expensive than its predecessors. And if since its creation 17 years ago, the group has often come close to bankruptcy on several occasions, in July, it took an important step: for the first time, despite the pandemic, Tesla reached profitability four quarters of sharp. Will this trend continue? The brand presents its latest results Wednesday, October 21.