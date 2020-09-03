Jean Castex, Prime Minister must present the recovery plan. (THOMAS SAMSON / POOL)

The government is presenting today its stimulus plan: 100 billion euros for two years. Unheard of, according to the Prime Minister, both by the money injected and by philosophy.

First, the amount of money allocated has never been greater. 100 billion euros over two years is three times more than the plan launched by Sarkozy in 2008 after the financial crisis. It must be said that with the Covid, the recession is much more violent: we had never had a total stop of the economy with confinement. Another difference: this plan is very green. Green investments represent 30 billion euros, or a third of the plan. In 2008, we were just starting to talk about ecology but there were no well-defined guidelines in this direction. Finally, there has never been such a large partial unemployment component. Since in the plan, there is even a long-term partial unemployment system, which can be used for two years, subject to conditions. This is a first and it is a lesson from the 2008 crisis.

The government of Emmanuel Macron is putting the package on maintaining skills in the company, and not just training through Pôle emploi. The philosophy of this plan is clearly that of supporting companies, large and small.

It’s a real break from the past. The government is strengthening “supply”, much more than “demand”. This positioning is assumed by the government, which chooses to lower corporate taxes by 20 billion euros. For households, there is some assistance such as meals for one euro for scholarship students but no reduction in VAT in restaurants as in 2008, nor increases in wages or pensions as during the Chirac recovery plans in 1975. after the oil shock or even Pierre Mauroy in 1981. This time, the government does not want to distribute money to the French so that they spend by buying imported products made abroad.

It is politically risky and daring: this aid to companies will be seen as gifts to the bosses, especially since there are no compensations provided. But, for the government: the best way to support the purchasing power of households is to ensure that companies give people work, keep them under contract, avoid them Pôle emploi.