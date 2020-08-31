A young man at a Pôle emploi counter. Illustrative photo. (PASCAL GUYOT / AFP)

A rather special return to school for young people who are looking for a job or a work-study contract. It is estimated that there are 700,000 young people entering the labor market: they are called the “Covid generation”. Getting a job, even a fixed-term contract, is particularly difficult for them. Activity is picking up slowly, social plans are multiplying and the health situation is not stabilized, as a result: business leaders have no visibility to get involved.

Even the most qualified, who usually find it easy, struggle. In a column that franceinfo publishes on Monday morning with the Aef info site, the bosses of large groups promise to mobilize to take on young apprentices, but the challenge is also to raise awareness among small businesses. This is why the government is hammering it on the bosses: we help you, but in return: hire young people, do not delay your recruitments, avoid a sacrificed generation, avoid an unemployment generation.

He did not wait for the recovery plan that will be presented on Thursday to unveil his measures aimed at young people. It has already provided for a range of business aid

which can range, depending on the age of the young person or the type of contract, between 4,000 and 8,000 euros. It obviously recalls “the young jobs” that Lionel Jospin had set up in 1997 the philosophy is the same. Better a young person on an assisted contract, in business, in apprenticeship, in training, rather than a young person who stays at home and points to Pôle Emploi.

Moreover, the government is reinforcing the workforce of Pôle Emploi to cope with the influx of job seekers and among the 2,800 new advisers, half will take care of those under 25. It must be said that youth unemployment is increasing twice as fast as the rest of the population. Already before the Covid crisis, France was struggling to integrate them but the unemployment rate for those under 25 tended to decrease: at the end of last year, we had fallen below 20%. There, unfortunately, the counters exploded again. It’s an economic time bomb but also a social one

because, in France, one in five young people is in a situation of poverty.