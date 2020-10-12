Family allowance fund in Versailles, September 30, 2020 (VINCENT ISORE / MAXPPP)

With the Covid-19 crisis, the number of poor people in France, who live on less than 1,063 euros per month, is increasing very quickly. He went from 9 at 10 millions in just a few months. And since this summer, food bank distributions increased by 25%.

In normal times, the government’s room for maneuver to cope is not great. But the situation is not usual. With the crisis, it is spending hundreds of billions of euros to support the economy, and we must not forget the most fragile. This is what charitable associations, but also unionists and elected officials. To respond to the social emergency, the most frequent request is an increase in social minima, and in particular the RSA, the Active Solidarity Income. Today, a single person at RSA receives 564 euros per month. The secretary general of the CFDT campaigns, for example, for an increase of 100 euros.

Claude Baland, President of Food Banks, met today @JeanCASTEX alongside associative actors in the fight against poverty and exclusion. The opportunity to recall the essential place of food aid in the social crisis that is hitting our country. https://t.co/cu5j9Z3tKN – Food Banks (@BanquesAlim) October 2, 2020

For the moment, the government has not responded to these requests, it has said nothing. In France there are almost two million beneficiaries of RSA. Question: if we increase it, who will pay the surplus? Especially since, already, the Departmental Councils which pay this benefit have difficulty in closing the budgets. With the explosion of demands (more than 10% between August 2019 and 2020), they must find millions of additional euros and are already turning to the State.

The associations are also campaigning for an RSA for young people. Today, you cannot receive the Active Solidarity Income if you are under 25, except under special conditions. But many young people find it difficult to find work. They have no experience, no network and as they have no access to the job market, they cannot receive unemployment benefits. In France, one in 5 young people is in a very precarious situation, hence this demand which is coming back in force for the RSA to be accessible from 18 years old. Here again, the government has not taken a position. On the other hand, he promised an act 2 of the poverty plan that he should present it this weekend.