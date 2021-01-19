A Eurostar train at Avignon station (Vaucluse) on November 26, 2019. Illustrative photo. (PHILIPPE PAUPERT / FRANCE-BLEU VAUCLUSE)

With the crisis, the Eurostar railway company is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Boss Jacques Damas calls on governments for help. According to him, “catastrophe is possible”. In the absence of cash or cash, Eurostar could find itself in default of payment, as of next spring. With the pandemic, the company’s turnover – more than 1 billion euros in 2019 – has been divided by 20. Eurostar has fallen from 11 million travelers per year to less than 2 million. Currently, there is only one return trip per day between Paris and London and what is more, 80% empty!

As of this summer, however, Eurostar shareholders have taken a back seat, the company urgently negotiating its debt with the banks. Banks which have also lent him more than 450 million euros. Not unconditionally: Eurostar had to cut costs and guarantee a minimum of activity for 2021. But, with the variant of the virus and the tightening of restrictions, impossible to keep the contract. No pun intended, Eurostar can’t see the end of the tunnel.

The difficulty is that for the British authorities, Eurostar is a French company in England. And on the French side, as she is in the UK, she is a little too English to be a priority. The composition of its capital further complicates matters: 55% held by SNCF and the rest in an international consortium, where there is the Caisse des Dépôts du Québec, a British fund, and the Belgian Railway Company as well. Everyone is passing the buck. Not to mention that SNCF, the majority shareholder, is in a very bad position with its 5 billion euros of losses last year.

Bruno Le Maire does not close all the doors. It remains to be seen how the State could intervene, via SNCF, via a loan guaranteed directly to Eurostar. In the meantime, the leaders of SNCF, the majority shareholder, are pushing the idea of ​​a merger between Eurostar and Thalys, the other subsidiary of SNCF to create a European rail giant. This project was launched before the pandemic but even more than yesterday, the SNCF hopes with this merger, to save money and save Eurostar from bankruptcy.