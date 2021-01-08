Elon Musk the boss of Space X in Berlin (Germany). (BRITTA PEDERSEN / POOL)

It is thanks to the soaring share price that he achieved this feat. Last year, the value of the Tesla stock was multiplied by seven, bringing Elon Musk’s fortune to $ 188.5 billion. It is a small” billion and a half more than that by Jeff Bezos, until then considered like the richest man in the world. This ranking by the American agency Bloomberg is based on the stock market, “virtual” fortunes, and not on heritage. Et since most of Elon Musk’s wealth is made up of titles …

Dn this crisis, Tesla is one of the only car makers to do well, in a collapsed auto market, mEven if Tesla still sells much less than traditional manufacturers. Almost 500,000 last year is nothing compared to the 11 million vehicles sold by Volkswagen.

For investors, the niche is promising, and they are betting heavily on this technology, sespecially as Tesla has demonstrated its ability to mass produce and to develop, in China in particular where the firm is now well established, thanks to its plant in Shanghai. In Europe too, where Elon Musk will also soon be opening a factory in Berlin. Result: today, Tesla weighs much more on the stock market than General Motors, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen combined.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur will continue to invest in his iconoclastic, visionary, slightly crazy projects, like his giant rocket to go to Mars that he is developing with his company Space X. Son Twitter, he wrote “than half of his money was going to help with problems on Earth, when the other half was used to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars for the continuity of life, in case Earth was hit by a meteor or World War III, and in case where we would destroy ourselves. ”

About half my money is intended to help problems on Earth & half to help establish a self-sustaining city on Mars to ensure continuation of life (of all species) in case Earth gets hit by a meteor like the dinosaurs or WW3 happens & we destroy ourselves – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018