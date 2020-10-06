The Grandpuits refinery in Seine-et-Marne. Total announced its closure in September 2020 (JOEL SAGET / AFP)

With the Covid-19, car and air travel have decreased and the demand for oil has dropped significantly. In this context, all the oil groups are restructuring by cutting jobs and sites.

The more famous oil company ExxonMoblie under the Esso brand, plans a vast savings plan and will cut 1,600 jobs in Europe. There will be deletions in France by 2021, since the American group operates a refinery in Fos-sur-Mer, near Marseille, as well as a site in Seine-Maritime.

We can expect more announcements of this type from companies, because even when the economy has recovered from Covid-19, we will never consume as much oil as before. If oil was considered “black gold” for years, it has become polluting and bulky today.

To cope and adapt, oil groups are taking the turn of the ecological transition. All are committed to greening their offer, and the competition is raging. The group British British Petroleum, but also Total, are aiming for carbon neutrality in 2050. To achieve this, the French group wants to diversify into electricity and renewable energies. For example, the Grandpuits refinery, in Seine-et-Marne, will close to become a site “zero oil” where biofuels and bioplastics will be produced.

For consumers, prices at the pump have already fallen this year. Unleaded lost around 15 cents per liter on average, diesel more than 20. The trend should continue, between the chaotic recovery and the still very large oil stocks worldwide. The closure in recent days of 4 oil fields in Norway is creating a bit of shortage and boosting prices a bit, but it is unlikely to change the situation. This is therefore good news for motorists, since prices should remain moderate in the coming months.