A PCR test at Isle d’Abeau in Isère on August 26, 2020 (BASTIEN THOMAS / FRANCE-BLEU ISÈRE)

The large-scale testing strategy adopted by France comes at a cost which the government is not putting too much emphasis on at the moment. The idea is to encourage the population to go for testing “whatever it costs”, to use an expression dear to Emmanuel Macron.

Since the end of July, anyone can be tested and without a prescription in any medical laboratory. The test is free, there is nothing to pay and everything is 100% covered by social security. This organization is initially to go faster, but also to prevent Social Security from having to take charge, in addition to the cost of the tests, that of a prior consultation at 25 euros. Today, 1.2 million PCR tests are carried out, for an estimated price of 73 euros each. A quick calculation allows the cost to be estimated at over 350 million euros per month.

With the progression of the epidemic and the increase in the number of tests to be expected, the risk of seeing the bill increase. For this year, the Social Security budget, under preparation, expects an envelope of 2 billion euros more, but Bercy is worried about the slippage on the accounts. If the government calls for the responsibility of the French, everyone can in fact be tested as they see fit, or even several times. The Ministry of Health Olivier Véran is also trying to examine who is being tested to see if there is no abuse.

Upcoming saliva tests should cost less for several reasons. Available in pharamakia, they will avoid laboratory analysis and will therefore be faster, which could help reduce the addition. This year, it promises to be salty, since the overall deficit of health insurance should exceed 31 billion euros.