Auto premiums work very well. You just have to look at the conversion bonus, the special Covid bonus, which the government put in place in the spring, for 200,000 sales. In a few weeks, the manufacturers destocked the vehicles that they had not been able to sell because of the confinement.

However, the automotive groups are not jumping for joy. Carlos Tavares, for example, the boss of PSA, believes in an interview with Sunday newspaper that these aids are not a good thing. By artificially supporting sales, they distort the market, put it on a drip. With the risk that the day the state cuts premiums, it will fall. This is what we experienced in 2010-2012, when the government put a scrapping bonus after the financial crisis. Another drawback, according to the boss of PSA: these premiums are very costly to the State, and therefore to the taxpayer. And it’s true: just for this special Covid car bonus, the State paid 10 million euros per day this summer.

Manufacturers remain in favor of ecological bonuses, without which most French people could not buy electric or hybrid cars, which are much more expensive than classic models. Today, we can receive from the State up to 7,000 euros for the purchase of a zero emission vehicle. And there is often help from communities. There too, these devices are a hit: according to the latest figures from car manufacturers, between January and August, more than 90,000 clean vehicles were sold in France. This is almost three times more than in 2019. Never seen before!

Bruno Le Maire has promised to extend this aid. Conversion bonuses and ecological bonuses should therefore continue to exist in 2021 even if conditions will be revised downwards. This will be specified in the next finance law. Still, all these nudges will not completely save the sector. He anticipates a fall of the market between 20 and 30% this year.