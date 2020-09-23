A Vueling A320. (MARKUS MAINKA / PICTURE ALLIANCE)

From October 16, Vueling Airlines will offer two round trips per week from Orly airport (south of Paris) to Marseille, Brest and Montpellier. Two round trips on Friday and Sunday from 29 euros per flight. It is the weekend leave clientele that is targeted.

This announcement comes in the midst of the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, proof that business continues during the turmoil. Paradoxically, sometimes it is in these times of tension that good deals present themselves to those who know how to seize them. Vueling already operates from Orly airport with a little more than twenty lines, but which mainly serve southern Europe. This time, the company is targeting domestic flight customers to intra-French destinations, which is not good news for Air France.

Vueling is a subsidiary of the IAG group (International Airlines Group) which also owns the British companies British Airways and Spanish Iberia. With its connections to Marseille, Brest and Montpellier from Orly, Vueling invests in short destinations and, above all, far from the constraints related to health restrictions affecting international connections. This is bad news for Air France, which is preparing to transfer its domestic routes to its own low-cost subsidiary, Transavia. And then it goes against the green message of replacing short distance flights by train journeys. The Spanish company obviously has little consideration for these kinds of arguments that weigh in the political debate in France, but business is business. Companies are doing everything to survive and are seizing all the opportunities that the European market offers them at this very complicated time.