Will Veolia be able to absorb Suez? The leader in water and waste treatment wants to buy from the energy group Engie nearly 30% that it holds in Suez. 30% put on sale this summer by Engie which wants to recover the money to refocus on renewable energies and gas.

With this takeover, Veolia aims to become a global giant in ecological transition. He made a first offer of 2.9 billion euros but Suez refused, crying for the dismantling of the group. On Wednesday September 30, Veolia improved its offer by amounting to 3.5 billion euros and proposing an additional period of reflection as requested by the State shareholder of Engie.

Engie which sells its shares in Suez met Wednesday, September 30 a board of directors. The latter welcomed the new offer from Veolia but it still has to unravel some complicated threads internally. Yes, the improvement in Veolia’s financial offer is very real. Yes, Veolia is committed to not causing any social damage, but the protagonists still give themselves a few days to discuss, weekends included. The deadline is pushed back to Monday, October 5.

After weeks of trench warfare, Suez and its parent company Engie have found no alternative solution to Veolia’s offer. Suez wants to keep its independence but we realize that without this merger operation, the French waste and water treatment market risks remaining fragmented in the face of increasingly fierce competition from international behemoths, including the Chinese. With a risk: who other than the French Veolia could get their hands on Suez? An international giant? A foreign pension fund? This would probably be the worst solution.

But Thursday morning, a French management fund – Ardian, historically linked to the insurer Axa – announced that it was interested in buying Engie its 30% in Suez with a round of funding from predominantly public and private investors. French. Suez affirms its support for this offer. What, perhaps, cut the grass under Veolia’s feet.