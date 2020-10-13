The French are encouraged to book their holidays. (LEYLA VIDAL / MAXPPP)

Holiday All Saints 2020 starts in a few days, on the 16th October. The tourism sector grows its teeth, as the Covid-19 crisis continues and new restrictions take effect. So the 12 October, at the end of an interministerial council devoted to tourism, the Secretary of State in charge of tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has called on the French to book their holidays : “We had a blue-white-red summer, and I hope we will also have a blue-white-red fall and winter. The mountain has a lot of assets “. And the government has already taken the initiative: summer camps will be organized for 15 000 children from the week of 19 October with a budget of more than 7 millions euros.

The tourism sector is hampered since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. Reservations are down by half compared to the same period last year. Something to worry about professionals who, to convince customers, undertake not to withhold fees if the people who have booked cancel their contracts until the last minute. An effort made by the tourism sector which has already received more than 700 million euros in public aid via the solidarity fund set up by the State.

Tour operators also hope to be able to work on All Saints’ Day. “For the moment we are in survival mode“, recently confided on franceinfo the secretary general of travel companies, Valérie Boned. It provides for mass layoffs in the sector, at least 30% of job cuts in prospect. All companies are in an extremely complicated situation, the anxiety-provoking climate is absolutely not conducive to trust. This is the reason for this appeal launched Monday by the government to those who are lucky enough to be able to take, or simply pay for, vacations.