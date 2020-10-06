Tobacco sales have increased with the crisis. Here at Mont-Vallon, in the 8th arrondissement of Paris. (CLÉMENCE GOURDON NEGRINI / FRANCE-BLEU PARIS)

Containment has changed the consumption of the French. And according to a survey of the population by Public Health France from the start of this national isolation in March 2020, more than a quarter of smokers increased their tobacco use. In the spring, the average increase in the number of cigarettes per smoker was five more per day. Among the reasons given by smokers: boredom, lack of activity and especially stress, between confinement and questioning his job.

This study, carried out several months ago by Public Health France, still illustrates today the report made a few days ago by the Social Security Accounts Commission. According to this report, the increase in tobacco sales and related taxes will allow the State to recover this year between 13 and 14 billion euros: 10% moreover, approximately 1.3 billion euros.

In reality, the anguish and stress of the French alone do not explain this increase in revenue. There are two other factors. First, the confinement has reduced the purchase of tobacco abroad by residents of border areas, where cigarette packs are cheaper, bringing them back to France. And then the sharp increase in taxes continues, by virtue of the commitment made by Emmanuel Macron at the start of his mandate in the name of public health. The state levies today 80% of the price of a sold pack. On a ten pack euros on average, it is therefore rather profitable for public funds.