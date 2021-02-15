The facade of the Stock Exchange Group in London. Illustrative photo. (AFP)

It is quite a symbol and a reputation which collapses, a little more than a month after the official exit of the United Kingdom from Europe. From the first day of listing in January after the effective entry into force of Brexit, six billion euros in transactions were repatriated to European markets. Since then, the leak has continued to grow and in January alone, 9 billion euros of shares were traded every day on the Amsterdam stock exchange, four times more than in December, while in the at the same time the volumes traded on the London Stock Exchange were melting like snow in the sun.

Amsterdam is one of the main European financial centers but other exchanges have taken advantage, including France. You should know that the Amsterdam stock exchange belongs to the Euronext group which also owns the Paris stock exchange. In January, the French stock exchange saw its daily transactions increase sharply, to the point of placing itself now ahead of the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Unlike other sectors such as fishing or agribusiness, financial services were not taken into account in the agreement signed between the United Kingdom and the European Union before Christmas. Brexit obliges European investors to carry out their transactions within the Union. These investors repatriate their money to a safe place in Europe before the next step.

The UK is not going to let it go. As Europe refuses to grant financial certifications to British operators, London risks seizing the opportunity to create its own market. A “parallel” market, in a way. This would be the worst case for Brussels, which would see the creation of a new model of financial markets at the gates of Europe that escapes any regulation, in other words the door open to ultra-liberal finance. Economists call it the “Singapore-on-Thames”, named after the river that runs through London and empties into the North Sea.